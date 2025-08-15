Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Portland General Electric worth $556,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at $541,710.90. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,130.15. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:POR opened at $42.66 on Friday. Portland General Electric Company has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 77.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

