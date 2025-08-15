Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 66,392 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 66,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of ESCO Technologies worth $473,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $188.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $201.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.23.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ESE. Benchmark raised their target price on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESCO Technologies

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.