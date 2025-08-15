Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $515,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,555,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,436,500. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,798,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,268,129.80. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,108,322 shares of company stock worth $180,497,526 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO opened at $51.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.23. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 4999.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.