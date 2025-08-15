Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,526,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of HF Sinclair worth $543,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 553.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.92 and a beta of 0.97.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -434.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

