Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,438,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of BILL worth $479,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in BILL by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in BILL by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in BILL by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. UBS Group raised their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on BILL in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BILL in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,735.60. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.35. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

