Vanguard Group Inc. Has $481.68 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $481,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of WTM opened at $1,845.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,678.87 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,786.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,812.24.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

