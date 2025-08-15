Vanguard Group Inc. Has $496.01 Million Position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $496,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

