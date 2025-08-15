Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,641,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $488,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3,279.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 182,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE:DAR opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Baird R W cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

