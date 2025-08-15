Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,225,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $513,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $84.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.03. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.92 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital set a $150.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $174.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

