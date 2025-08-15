Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,872,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Tenable worth $485,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenable by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tenable by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenable by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $2,687,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In other Tenable news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 970 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $32,087.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,927.88. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,483 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $80,573.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,991.15. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock worth $669,797 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

