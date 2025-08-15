Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,325,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Landstar System worth $499,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 526,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.43 and a 1 year high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

