Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 187,715 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $487,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:SFBS opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.48 and a twelve month high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.