Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 25,162 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,353,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Columbia Banking System worth $532,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 141.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $53,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $118,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

