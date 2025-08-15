Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,249,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Lineage were worth $542,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Lineage by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,753,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,848,000 after buying an additional 2,703,598 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lineage by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,233,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lineage by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,064,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 563,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Lineage by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,000,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lineage in the fourth quarter valued at $90,491,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Lineage stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $88.00.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.63%.

In related news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai bought 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,249.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,878.35. This represents a 80.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $995,271.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 62,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,016.44. This represents a 60.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

