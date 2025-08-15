Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,871,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Knife River worth $529,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 19.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 6.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 3.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Shares of KNF opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Knife River Corporation has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). Knife River had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

