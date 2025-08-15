Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 114,776 Shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,102,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 114,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cabot worth $507,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $482,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 26.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cabot by 31.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $975,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

NYSE CBT opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.29 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

