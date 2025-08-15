Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 119,719 Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,360,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 119,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cognex worth $547,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 439.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Cognex by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Melius upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Cognex Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.70 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

