Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 143,471 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,820,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Avnet worth $520,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Lind Value II ApS grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 1,003,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,277,000 after purchasing an additional 135,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 180,134 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,676,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

