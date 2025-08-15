Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 217,297 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,994,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $503,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE AMG opened at $223.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.22 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.