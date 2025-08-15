Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 31,178 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Novanta worth $523,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $818,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 146.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1,426.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $3,681,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOVT. Wall Street Zen cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $118.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.48. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $186.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

