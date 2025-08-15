Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 513,227 Shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 513,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Potlatch worth $491,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Potlatch by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Potlatch by 168.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Potlatch in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Potlatch by 41.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Potlatch in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Potlatch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Potlatch stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Potlatch Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Potlatch had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

