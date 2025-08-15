Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 66,274 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,849,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cytokinetics worth $476,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 11,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $190,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 393,108 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,070.20. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $277,434.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,977.12. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

