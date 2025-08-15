Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 88,605 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,383,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $494,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,722.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 9,549 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $408,697.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,499.60. The trade was a 15.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,403.92. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

