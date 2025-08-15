Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $550,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 227,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,769,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $256.33 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $275.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $613.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total transaction of $576,635.73. Following the sale, the director owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,640.30. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

