Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Vipshop worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.32 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.