Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 703,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 610,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 122,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $616.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.22% and a negative net margin of 2,895.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $37,174.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,875.88. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $109,780.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,191.09. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,582 shares of company stock valued at $294,930 over the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

