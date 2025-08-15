Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,875,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vontier worth $554,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,208,000 after buying an additional 173,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vontier by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vontier by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,515,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after acquiring an additional 96,554 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Vontier by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,417,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Vontier Stock Down 0.3%

VNT opened at $43.05 on Friday. Vontier Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vontier



Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

