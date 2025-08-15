Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,952,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,228,000 after buying an additional 517,773 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,595,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,022,000 after acquiring an additional 632,721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,400. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of VNO opened at $37.07 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

See Also

