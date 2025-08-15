Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $65,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,804,000 after buying an additional 386,333 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,798,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $23,044,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 36,711.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:WTS opened at $274.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.59 and a one year high of $278.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total transaction of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.