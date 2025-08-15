Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 124.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 36,711.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Northcoast Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $1,692,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:WTS opened at $274.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.59 and a 1 year high of $278.20.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

