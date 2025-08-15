WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBTN. Citigroup assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBTN opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.12. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.63 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,033,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,312.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 208,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

