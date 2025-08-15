What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for ATMU FY2025 Earnings?

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATMU. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

ATMU opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.51 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 83.23% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 806.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,152,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

