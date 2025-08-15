What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for LAR FY2025 Earnings?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LARFree Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report issued on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LARGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.90 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Shares of LAR opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

