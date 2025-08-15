What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for LAR FY2025 Earnings?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report issued on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAR
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance
Shares of LAR opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas (Argentina)
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How Did Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange Bullish’s IPO Go?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Mercury Systems Up 27%: Financials Send Investors a Clear Signal
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Deere’s Sell-Off Could Be a Long-Term Buying Chance
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.