XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in XPO by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 88.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Down 1.2%

XPO stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of XPO from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

