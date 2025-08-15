XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1%

ARWR opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

