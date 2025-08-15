XTX Topco Ltd Invests $110,000 in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.98% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

