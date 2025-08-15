XTX Topco Ltd Invests $136,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8,666.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,568,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,225,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,372 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $7,839,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,812,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $3,519,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of BLMN opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $617.59 million, a PE ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

