XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,310 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ouster were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ouster by 1,094.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ouster by 9,703.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Stock Up 5.9%

Ouster stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital raised Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

