XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stake in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,243 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Microvast were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Microvast by 559.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Microvast by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 74,393 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microvast by 351.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 69,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 54,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Microvast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $923.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.02. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.79 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

