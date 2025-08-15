Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,919,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $63,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,687.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $4,750,437.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,731.30. This represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $874,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,871,400. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,930 shares of company stock worth $6,501,529 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

