Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Up 2% – What’s Next?

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.38 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.09). 113,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 132,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.62.

Abingdon Health is a world leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare, infectious disease, animal health, environmental and self-testing. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and regulatory approval.

