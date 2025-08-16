Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) vs. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Head-To-Head Review

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 111.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $359.69 million 6.92 $21.65 million $0.16 118.81 Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.20 billion 6.73 $295.21 million $3.95 23.76

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 5.31% 0.79% 0.45% Federal Realty Investment Trust 28.01% 11.19% 4.04%

Risk and Volatility

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Acadia Realty Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 6 8 0 2.57

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $110.1429, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Acadia Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

