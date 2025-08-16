AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) versus Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Head-To-Head Analysis

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A -176.23% -88.10% Bioceres Crop Solutions -2.14% -2.37% -0.99%

Risk & Volatility

AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

8.2% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Bioceres Crop Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgriFORCE Growing Systems $70,000.00 54.28 -$16.27 million N/A N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions $383.29 million 0.48 $3.24 million ($0.14) -21.07

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriFORCE Growing Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus price target of $8.3750, suggesting a potential upside of 183.90%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in November 2019. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. It also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. The company operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Estonia, the United States, Paraguay, Russia, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

