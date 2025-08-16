Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 54.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.7%

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

