Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0%

AMZN stock opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

