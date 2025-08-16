Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,300,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,509,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 91,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

