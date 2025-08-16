Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50,405 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 7.1% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $571,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

