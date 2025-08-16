Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $247,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.41 and a 200 day moving average of $208.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

