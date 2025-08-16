Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,882 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.34% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,010,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 639,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 47.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 82,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

