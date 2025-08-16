Analyzing IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) and Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY)

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IREN and Origin Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IREN $188.76 million 19.60 -$28.95 million N/A N/A Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.4780 17.01

Analyst Recommendations

Origin Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IREN.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IREN and Origin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IREN 0 2 8 1 2.91 Origin Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

IREN presently has a consensus target price of $20.8889, suggesting a potential upside of 6.09%. Origin Energy has a consensus target price of $12.05, suggesting a potential upside of 48.22%. Given Origin Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Energy is more favorable than IREN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of IREN shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of IREN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IREN and Origin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IREN -9.40% -2.12% -1.67% Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Queensland; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Cooper-Eromanga basin in Queensland. The company also generates electricity from coal, wind, pumped hydro, and solar plants; sells electricity, natural gas, and LPG; and provides GreenPower products. In addition, it offers electric and gas hot water systems. Origin Energy Limited was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Barangaroo, Australia.

